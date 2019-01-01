Search
Products fromShopClothingSweaters
rag & bone

Snake Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater

$595.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Soft knit Snake graphic Embroidered detailing Pullover style Waist-length style Crew neck Long sleeves Shell: 100% cashmere Dry clean Imported, China Style #RAGBO44294
Featured in 1 story
Luxe Cashmere Sweaters For Every Budget
by Bobby Schuessler