Snail Vibe

Snail Vibe

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

This vibrator's unique shape builds pressure (and counter-pressure) through satisfying rocking strokes. How the Snail Vibe works: See the part of the vibrator that doesn't have a bulb at the end? That's the internal stimulator. As you thrust it into your vagina to stimulate your G-spot, the external head—that’s the flexible curl that looks like a snail shell—unfurls against your body. The curl itself is just firm enough to keep its super-strong vibrating motor in contact with your vulva and clitoris as you move the device. The result is something extremely satisfying: Blended orgasms. Snail Vibe has five steady vibration intensities and five patterns in each of its two heads, and it’s surprisingly quiet. Body-safe silicone Waterproof USB-rechargeable lithium ion battery Run time: Approximately one hour 5.5” of insertable length