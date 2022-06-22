Peach Slices

Snail Rescue Intensive Wash-off Mask

Peach Slices Snail Rescue Intensive Wash-Off Mask is your fast track to hydrated, bouncy, vibrant skin and an even glow with 95% snail mucin. Benefits Unique jelly mask clears skin, targets dark spots & deeply hydrates for radiant skin Dramatically minimizes the appearances of pores Gentle formula with supercharged results - skin looks brighter, glowier and clearer Snail mucin naturally contains glycolic acid and hyaluronic acid properties - highly concentrated 95% snail mucin Hydrates naturally Brings about a bright, even glow Gently exfoliating and purifying Plumps skin up with hydration for a bouncy, revived vibrance Leaves pores looking clearer and smaller Great for all skin types, especially oily and combination skin - lightweight and does not clog pores Peach Slices delivers holistic and easy solutions for stubborn skin issues for all skin types Clean, effective, fun: no sulfates, fragrances, alcohol, formaldehyde, dyes or colorants, parabens, mineral oils, silicones and more Gluten-free, vegan and cruelty-free Leaping Bunny certified Key Ingredients 95% Snail Mucin - one of the most celebrated K-Beauty ingredients for delivering powerful yet gentle results for blemishes, dark spots and dullness Hyaluronic Acid: draws moisture to skin for deep hydration Licorice + Cica: visibly calms skin and leaves skin looking more balanced Strawberry + Birch Sap: rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, leaves skin looking brighter and healthier