Urban Outfitters

Snail Rattan Side Table

£139.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Style No. 0520648530038; Color Code: 014 Add some novelty aesthetics to your space with this snail-shaped side table. Featuring a 70s-inspired rattan construction with a rimmed tray to the top for displaying your things, this unique piece provides a fun addition to any space. *Online return only. This item cannot be returned instore. Please note furniture items currently cannot be shipped to Northern Ireland or The Republic of Ireland. Delivery of large furniture items may take 2-3 weeks and are therefore not eligible for Next Day Delivery. * Content + Care - Rattan - Wipe clean Size - Dimensions: L: 85cm x W: 36.8cm x H: 57.4cm - Weight: 10.7 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: L: 86cm x W: 43cm x H: 56.9cm - Shipping package weight: 16.4 lbs