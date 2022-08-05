CosRx

Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

$25.00 $20.50

The Real Snail Essence: Formulated with 96.3% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this essence repairs and rejuvenates the skin from dryness and aging. It improves skin vitality by reducing dullness and soothing dehydrated skin. Simple Yet Effective Light-weight Essence: A lightweight essence which fastly absorbs into the skin and gives you a natural and healthy glow. Guarantees long-lasting hydration without heavy feeling on the skin. Key Ingredient: Snail Secretion Filtrate contains "Mucin"- an EFFECTIVE ingredient for enhanced moisturization. It instantly soothes damaged skin and delivers moisture deep into your skin. Perfect for dehydrated and damaged skin. NO Snails are Harmed: Snail Mucin is obtained in a safe and environmentally friendly way in a favorite environment of snails and then processed as a cosmetic material. 100% Natural, Hypoallergenic, Dermatologist-tested. COSRX Standards: All COSRX products are formulated with skin-friendly ingredients that alleviate irritated skin. Hypoallergenic, Dermatologist tested, Animal Testing-FREE, Parabens-FREE, Sulfates-FREE, Phthalates-FREE. Please inform that the expiration date on the product is written in the South Korean format, which goes by Year/ Month/ Date (YY.MM.DD)