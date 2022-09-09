Benton

Snail Bee Ultimate Hydrogel Eye Patch

$28.00 $18.50

Snail Bee Ultimate Hydrogel Eye Patch is formulated with Saccharomyces/Snail Secretion Filtrate Ferment Filtrate, which is obtained by fermenting Snail Secretion Filtrate with grape-derived yeast and then filtrating. Containing Bee Venom, which helps to relieve skin concerns, the product also protects, firms, and nourishes the skin. The hydrogel eye patch is derived from seaweeds, water-soluble, and eco-friendly. Containing the essence made of Tea Tree Leaf Water and seaweed extracts, the eye patch protects, refreshes, and calms skin, helping with dull skin tone, suppleness, and skin concerns. The eye patch condensed with naturally derived essence, tightly adheres to the skin as melting by skin¡¯s temperature, delivering active ingredients with maximized absorption. Snail Bee Ultimate Hydrogel Eye Patch is a dual functional (brightening & wrinkle improvement) cosmetic by MFDS standards. (*MFDS: Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, South Korea). Contains niacinamide for brightening, and adenosine for wrinkle care. The patches can be applied not only to eye areas but also to any wrinkled areas: cheeks, forehead, nasolabial folds, and neck.