Benton

Snail Bee Ultimate Hydrogel Eye Patch

Give your eyes the ultimate luxury treatment at home with this hydrogel eye patch embedded with gold, pearl, diamond, and charcoal powders to firm, purify, and revitalize skin! The multitasking eye patch brightens the skin around your eyes and prevents wrinkles, and thanks to the seaweeds infused in it, it absorbs thoroughly into the skin. The star ingredient in the hydrogel patch is premium essence of snail secretion ferment filtrate packed with bee venom, tea tree leaf water, and seaweed extracts, which all reinforce protection of the skin while soothing, cooling, preventing blemishes, and repairing uneven skin tone.