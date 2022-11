MOTHER

Snacks! Pleated Fun Dip Puddle Jeans

Style No. 66998493; Color Code: 001 Inspired by the retro silhouettes of the 80’s and 90’s, these so fun jeans from MOTHER’s Snacks! collection are featured in a low-rise, slouchy silhouette with exaggerated front pleat design and puddled hem style for added shape. Button fly closure Five-pocket design Authentic rigid denim