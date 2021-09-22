NARS

Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base

£21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Beautifully bold, seriously chic and incredibly high-performing, NARS’ Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base is a lightweight eye primer that creates a seamless canvas for eyeshadow, eyeliner and anything else you use to adorn your lids! Crafted with a blend of polymers and mineral powder, this foolproof formula establishes a firm grip on colour, ensuring hours and hours of gorgeous wear and maximising the colour of whatever you apply after it. A special deep sea extract and an antioxidant-rich rice extract keeps lids smooth and protected. Whether you’re going for a sweep of day-time polish or an all-out smoky eye, sweep this on first to ensure it looks as good as possible, for as long as possible.