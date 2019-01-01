Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
e.l.f

Smudge Pot Cream Eyeshadow

$3.00
At e.l.f
This smooth gel formula glides on perfectly. Use it as a long-lasting eyeshadow or eyeliner! Enriched with Vitamin E to nourish and hydrate the delicate eye area.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Crease-Free Cream Eyeshadows
by Us