Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Illamasqua
Smoulder Eyeshadow Brush
£20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Illamasqua
Our Smoulder brush is ideal for blurring pigment to make it smoulder - creates smoky/blurred smouldering lines around the eye area to perfection.
Need a few alternatives?
Beautycounter
Cosmetics Brush Collection
$110.00
from
Beautycounter
BUY
Antonym
Foundation Brush
$22.00
from
The Detox Market
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection Pro Shader Brush #18
$18.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Beautyblender
Two.bb.clean
$45.00
from
Jet
BUY
More from Illamasqua
DETAILS
Illamasqua
Beyond Veil Primer
£34.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Illamasqua
Illamasqua Precision Brow Gel (various Shades)
£18.50
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
DETAILS
Illamasqua
Nude Collection Beyond Powder - Risque
£34.00
from
Illamasqua
BUY
DETAILS
Illamasqua
Illamasqua Nude Collection Lip Liner - Raw
£16.00
from
Illamasqua
BUY
More from Tools
DETAILS
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
DETAILS
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted