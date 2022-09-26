Soft Services

Smoothing Solution

Smoothing Solution Calming Gel Exfoliant for body 5 fl oz fragrance free Finally: a chemical exfoliant made specifically for body. It’s formulated with premium ingredients normally reserved for the face (tried-and-true lactic acid and soothing agents like centella) to address common tone and texture concerns below the neck. The gelled serum applies neatly and absorbs quickly, incorporating easily under your preferred body lotion, allowing you to maintain visibly and physically smoothed skin.