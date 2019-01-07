OGX

Smoothing + Liquid Pearl Luminescent Serum

How many times have you pretended to have mermaid hair when in any type of water? Well, get that smoothness and shine and have mermaid hair for real with the help of our Smoothing + Liquid Pearl Luminescent Serum. Blended with luxurious pearl extract and nutrient rich sea kelp, this sparkly serum will help smooth strands and shine bright like the inner mermaid we know you’ve got! Apply a small amount into palm, smooth over palms then spread evenly onto clean, towel dried hair working through to ends. Do not rinse. Style as usual. Sleek, smooth strands deserve a chance to shine with OGX® Liquid Pearl collection.