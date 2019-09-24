What It Is
Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Smoothing & Brightening Under-Eye Cream is one of our best eye creams for wrinkles that nourishes and conditions, instantly softening the appearance of dark circles, lines and wrinkles.
This potent formula for under eye wrinkles is formulated with Acyl-Glutathione to reduce the look of deep wrinkles and creases by protecting and replenishing fragile skin around the eyes. An intensely hydrating Vitamin F Blend works to restore suppleness and create a healthy glow by improving skin’s moisture barrier.
What It Does
Protects and replenishes fragile skin around the eyes.
Softens the appearance of dark circles, lines and wrinkles.
Minimizes the appearance of skin imperfections and imparts a beautiful radiance.
What To Expect
Due to the science and compounds used in our products the feel and scent may vary.
Texture
Cream
Consistency
Lightweight
Scent
Natural, Aromatic