Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Tata Harper
Smoothing Body Scrub
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tata Harper
Brightening Body Exfoliator
Need a few alternatives?
Herbivore Botanicals
Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish
C$47.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Moroccanoil
Body Polishing Scrub
C$50.00
from
Sephora
BUY
goop
G.nite Bedtime Bath Soak
$35.00
from
goop
BUY
Shea Moisture
Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie
£12.99
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
More from Tata Harper
Tata Harper
Daily Essentials Set
$75.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Tata Harper
Hyaluronic 2-piece Set
$115.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Tata Harper
Crème Riche
$195.00
$156.00
from
Tata Harper
BUY
Tata Harper
Illuminating Moisturizer
$126.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Body Care
LittleRubisMagicBath
Capricorn Bath Bomb
$4.99
from
Etsy
BUY
Fresh
Brown Sugar Body Polish
$67.00
from
Sephora
BUY
KayaSoaps
Nourishing Body Oil
$20.00
$18.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Mca Nashville
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
$16.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted