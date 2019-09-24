Search
Products fromShopBeautyBody Care
Bath & Body Works

Smoothing Body Scrub

$16.50
At Bath & Body Works
Fragrance Rose Oil inspires connection & self-confidence. Vanilla Absolute calms the mind to encourage relaxation. Overview Gentle enough to use every day, this foaming body scrub with exfoliating walnut shells & conditioning vitamin E smoothes & softens skin. An aromatherapy blend of essential oils and natural ingredients enhances body, mind & mood. More Info Aromatherapy Tip: Massage gently over skin during a shower or bath anytime of day to calm your mind & uplift your heart. Rinse well. Breathe deeply for best results.
Featured in 1 story
Bath & Body Works' Huge V-Day Lineup Is On Sale
by Thatiana Diaz