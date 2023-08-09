Frank Body

Smoothing Aha Body Lotion

$25.00

At Frank Body

Why should your face have all the fun? Meet my Smoothing AHA Body Lotion. I’m a mess-free, vegan, chemical body exfoliant for skin so ultra smooth, your clothes just might slip off. Oops. I’m made with lactic and glycolic acids to gobble up dead skin, help clear body breakouts and hydrate at the same time. Together with hydrating oils and deeply nourishing mango seed butter, I’m a lightweight and non-sticky body lotion for skin that’s softer than a baby’s bum. Tip: Apply me in the PM and follow with SPF the next day to help even skin tone. Psst, babe. Product packaging may not be exactly as shown.