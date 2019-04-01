We've teamed up with Local Supply to create two limited edition styles of the ultimate holiday sunglasses!
Inspired by early 90's cult classics like True Romance, Thelma and Louise and Doom Generation and road trips from L.A. to Palm Springs - these frames are perfect for wearing on vacation, or while you‰۪re planning your next one.
The Smooth Talkers feature a vintage-inspired cat-eye silhouette, constructed of premium acetate and fitted with high-grade nylon lenses.
This colourway combines translucent green frames with green tint lenses.
Measurements:
Lens width = 50mm
Bridge width = 17mm
Temple length = 142mm