MONDAY Haircare

Smooth Shampoo + Conditioner Set

$15.98

Buy Now Review It

SMOOTH SHAMPOO + CONDITIONER: This award-winning Shampoo and Conditioner set helps to add softness and shape to curly, wavy and frizzy hair types. It contains Coconut Oil, Shea Butter and Vitamin E to leave hair soft, shiny and frizz-free. SALON-QUALITY: Our modern formulas are dermatologically tested, PH-balanced, and free from SLS, parabens and phthalates. We instead use natural ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, rice protein and vitamin E to nourish and restore. AWARD-WINNING: Our range of Shampoo and Conditioner has 11 major beauty awards and counting, including a Cosmopolitan 2021 Holy Grail Beauty Award, Glamour 2021 Beauty Award, Cosmopolitan 2021 Beauty Award, and an InStyle 2022 Best Beauty Buy Award. CERTIFIED CRUELTY-FREE: All of MONDAY’s products are approved as cruelty-free under the Leaping Bunny programme by Cruelty Free International. We’re also proud to be recognised by PETA as a brand that does not test on animals. 100% RECYCLABLE BOTTLES: Not only do our little pink bottles look great in your shower, they’re made from 100% recyclable plastic to help minimise carbon footprint and reduce landfill. A win for your hair and for the environment. MONDAY Haircare SMOOTH Shampoo and Conditioner set for women is good for frizzy and unmanageable hair and curly and wavy hair types. It’s also safe for color-treated hair. This defrizzing Shampoo and Conditioner helps to soften and smooth hair with Coconut Oil, Shea Butter and Vitamin E—ingredients that help support hair health and maintain normal hair growth and thickness. MONDAY Haircare’s salon-quality Shampoo and Conditioner formulas are dermatologically tested, PH-balanced, and free from SLS, parabens and phthalates. They instead contain premium natural ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, rice protein, vitamin E and provitamin B5 to nourish and restore. Our range of Shampoo and Conditioner has close to a dozen major beauty awards, including a Cosmopolitan 2021 Holy Grail Beauty Award, Glamour 2021 Beauty Award, Cosmopolitan 2021 Beauty Award, and an InStyle 2022 Best Beauty Buy Award. MONDAY has also been featured by Vogue, ELLE, Harper’s BAZAAR, Allure, Refinery29 and Byrdie. All of MONDAY’s products are approved as cruelty-free under the Leaping Bunny programme. We’re also proud to be recognised by PETA as a brand that does not test on animals. Our pink bottles are also made from 100% recyclable plastic to help minimise carbon footprint and reduce landfill.