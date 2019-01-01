Ouai

Smooth Shampoo

From celebrity coiffeuse Jen Atkin – responsible for maintaining the manes of Klan Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Gwen Stefani (to name a few) – OUAI’s range of hair cleansers all share the same signature scent, OUAI #1; a luxurious blend of Italian lemon, Turkish rose, jasmine, iris, lily and white musk. With an ultra-thick, indulgent texture (you only need the tiniest amount to create a great lather), this stars ‘OUAI Smart Technology’ – a cocktail of nourishing ingredients including amino acids, tamarind seed, keratin, ama oil, hibiscus and jasmine to fortify strands, enhance moisture levels, repair and protect from humidity. And the gorgeous bottles make an ultra-chic addition to your bathroom cabinet. Just say ‘Ouai’.