Fancy a shampoo that rebuilds damage with every use? Us too! Enter, Virtue’s Smooth Shampoo, a game-changing way to cleanse and care for your (increasingly) magnificent mane. A true innovation in hair care, Virtue’s advanced formulations are enriched with Alpha Keratin 60ku, a whole, human keratin born from regenerative medicine. Since this is identical to the keratin in your hair, the protein is instantly recognised, binding directly to areas of damage and filling them – not just coating strands or weighing them down. This Smooth Shampoo also refines and de-frizzes strand by strand, sealing in moisture and shine. Alongside the advanced keratin, the formula is enriched with pink pomelo (rich in vitamins A, C, B1 and zinc), phospholipids – derived from natural soybeans – to help fight frizz and protect against humidity and gotu kola, a multi-tasking Indian herb that promotes strength, smoothness and lustre. Ideal for medium-to-thick, hard to manage hair, this nourishing blend is scented with soothing lavender, sweet pear and fresh mint essential oils.