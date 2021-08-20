MONDAY Haircare

Smooth Shampoo

£5.50

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Bay

A smoothing shampoo for frizzy and curly hair. Unruly hair? Meet your new best friend. The MONDAY Haircare Smooth Shampoo is the perfect match for curly, coarse, and coily hair types that are prone to frizz. Enriched with vitamin E to protect the hair from free radicals and to promote a healthier scalp and hair, as well as shea butter to intensely nourish and soften. Pair with the MONDAY Haircare Smooth Conditioner for the ultimate match. Vegan Cruelty-free No SLS or parabens Dermatologically tested