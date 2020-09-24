Range Beauty

Smooth Out Powder – Deep

$16.00

We don't call it Smooth Out for no reason! Why it’s the one: -Lightweight, demi-matte finish -Ultra-fine minerals for a silky smooth feel and set -Translucent with no flashback 100% cruelty-free, vegan, & will never contain: paraben, talc, sulfate, phthalates, or synthetic dyes and fragrances How to use: Our Smooth Out Translucent Powder sets you for the shortest to longest and coolest to hottest days! Ultra-fine minerals give a matte finish with a silky smooth feel. Use to set your t-zone, under-eyes, or all over with a brush or sponge. Tip: for oily skin, apply lightly to oily areas after primer and before foundation. Weight: 20 g/ 20ml Ingredients: Sericite, kaolin, magnesium carbonate, zinc stearate, zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, iron oxide.