Deborah Lippmann

Smooth Operator 4-way Nail Buffer X 2

£21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Instructions for use: Follow steps 1 through 3 before applying a base coat. Start by shaping the nail tip with side 1. Then gently buff the nail ridges with side 2. Next smooth the surface with side 3. Finally buff nails with side 4 for a high-gloss finish without polish Deborah Lippmann recommends filing nails in one direction to avoid peeling