Lululemon

Smooth-fit Split-hem High-rise Flared Pant

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Why we made this These flared pants feature Smooth-Fit Waistband technology that keeps you comfortably held in with a sleek look and a just-right fit. Designed for On the Move Sweat-Wicking, Luxtreme Fabric(Click to Expand) High Rise, 32" Length(Click to Expand) Product Features(Click to Expand) Material and care(Click to Expand)