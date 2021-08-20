MONDAY Haircare

Smooth Conditioner

£5.50

A smoothing conditioner. Give your hair the smooth treatment with the MONDAY Haircare Smooth Conditioner. Created to help tame frizz and condition curly, coily, and coarse hair types, this conditioner is set to become your new hair BFF. Enriched with vitamin E to protect the hair from free radicals and to promote a healthier scalp and hair, as well as shea butter to intensely nourish and soften. Pair with the MONDAY Haircare Smooth Shampoo for the ultimate match. Vegan Cruelty-free No SLS or parabens Dermatologically tested