Beauty Pie

Smooth Ahead™ Intensive Lip Balm

$30.00 $12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Pie

When lips need serious TLC, this supremely softening moisture-filled miracle-worker melts from a solid Veeswax™ balm to a sheer moisture treatment, soothing and cocooning dry lips. With Avocado, Hemp Seed and Refined Olive Oils to nourish, soften and renew. Use throughout the day or overnight.