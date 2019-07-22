eos

Smooth Active Pink Grapefruit Spf30 Lip Balm 7g

£6.50

Buy Now Review It

At FeelUnique

eos Active Pink Grapefruit SPF30 Lip Balm protects and hydrates your lips to ensure a beautiful softness that lasts. Enriched with jojoba oil, shea butter and antioxidant-rich Vitamin E along with SPF 30, eos Active Pink Grapefruit lip balm keeps lips soft, hydrated and beautiful while protecting them from the sun with a fresh grapefruit flavour to energise and delight lips. Key features and benefits: - SPF30 provides UVA/UVB protection - 80 mins sweat & water resistant - Nourishing shea butter - Dermatologist tested - Mineral oil free