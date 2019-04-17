Jonathan Adler

Smolder Square Tray (jonathan Adler X Higher Standards)

The head-turning Jonathan Adler x Higher Standards Smolder Square Tray seduces with its cutting-edge, on-glaze design. This handmade tray’s glossy, white porcelain is kissed with smoking red lips, while wavy black and platinum lines produce a mesmerizing cloud design. Crafted from high-fired porcelain, the durable and heat-resistant Square Tray has a 4.5-inch by 4.5-inch space that houses smoking accessories and everyday items. Jonathan Adler and Higher Standards strategically designed slanted walls for safekeeping and to make items easier to grab. The black and platinum packaging seals the deal with a Higher Standards x Jonathan Adler custom-branded emblem. The Smolder Square Tray is hand wash only; to clean, thoroughly dust with a soft, dry cloth.