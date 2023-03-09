Smoko

Smoko Toasty Heatable Plushie

Product Sku: 51259448; Color Code: 021 Snuggle up with this plushie heating pad from Smoko. Super-soft, plush design is filled with a microwavable pouch filled with flax seed and lavender for when you need a hug or some cozy comfort. Remove the pouch and heat in microwave for a minute. Content + Care - Polyester, cotton - Spot clean - Imported Size Boba Tea - Dimensions: 7.5"l x 1"w x 10"h - Weight: 1 lb Corgi - Dimensions: 12"l x 6.5"w x 5.75"h - Weight: 0.69 lbs Croissant - Dimensions: 12"l - Weight: 0.7 lbs Dumpling - Dimensions: 9"dia x 5"h - Weight: 1 lb Shiba Inu - Dimensions: 12"l - Weight: 1.2 lbs Sloth - Dimensions: 7"l x 6.25"w x 12.5"h - Weight: 0.83 lbs Smoko Based in LA, Smoko creates essentials to make your home and work life so much more fun and comfortable with everything from toast-shaped handwarmers to light-up unicorn pillows. They partner with creatives across the country in developing their playful line sure to bring an irresistible sense of fun to your daily routine.