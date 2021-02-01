Smoko

Smoko Potato Light

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 56248404; Color Code: 020 Set the mood for a cozy day in with this potato light by Smoko. Emits a soft glow with a trio of brightness levels and touch sensor operation. Rechargeable via USB. Features - Potato-shaped light - 3 brightness levels - Touch sensor on/off - Rechargeable via USB Content + Care - PVC, LED - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 4”l x 4.45”h - Weight: 0.7 lbs