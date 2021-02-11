United States
Savage x Fenty
Smoking Jacket
$69.95$34.98
At Savage x Fenty
Details A Fashion Show Xclusive, our limited-edition Savage X Smoking Jacket features delicate jacquard knit logo print and soft satin fabric. Complete the loungewear look for you or bae with our Savage X Satin Pants. Fashion show Xlcusive Limited-edition Unisex Oversized Jacquard knit logo satin Satin belt closure X logo embroidered pocket on left chest 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane Machine wash cold, wash inside out, line dry, cool iron Imported #SavageXFenty