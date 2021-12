Chippin

Smokehouse Bbq Treats

$19.99 $15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chippin

Our crunchy Smokehouse BBQ bites are packed with cricket, pumpkin and carrot that will bring the fun of a backyard barbeque. Each tasy treat is easily breakable for fun filled snacking! All-natural & planet-friendly, cricket protein is a complete source of protein that is highly digestible, omega 3-rich and 80%+ less resource intensive.