Maldon

Smoked Sea Salt Flakes, 4.4 Ounce

$7.90

Buy Now Review It

However you style it, the Gold Ball Pendant is in your court. When your mother told you to keep your eye on the ball, she was talking about our Gold Ball Pendant. A minimalist's dream and maximalist's foundation, the Gold Ball Pendant oozes versatility and proves that mom is always right.