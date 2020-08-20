Modern Sprout

Smoked Glass Garden Grow Kit

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

Ready to dig a little deeper into the fresh herb world? We promise you don’t have to be a gardening guru to get a windowsill full of tangled thyme, fragrant mint, and tender basil sprigs. Nope, Modern Sprout has thoughtfully outfitted each little glass container with a hydroponic system (fancy speak for a way of growing plants without soil). On the outside, these black and white kits are a minimalist vision, but just wait till you see the inside. It’s got a stainless steel net pot, organic seeds, a soilless growing medium, plant food, and simple instructions for leafy success. In short, all you gotta do is add water.