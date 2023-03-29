J.Crew

Smocked-waist Puff-sleeve Midi Dress In Gingham Linen

$148.00 $88.80

Size & Fit Fitted bodice. Falls below knee, 48 1/2" from high point of shoulder (based on a size 6). Product Details What to wear to weddings, spring holidays and all the other special occasions on your calendar. . .this special midi dress, featuring sweet puff sleeves, a retro gingham print and flattering smocking at the waist. Plus, it's made with a lightweight, super-breathable linen that's perfect for warmer weather. 100% linen. Machine wash. Import. Item BP858.