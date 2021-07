J.Crew

Smocked-waist Pleated Dress

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Smocking is one of our favorite design details right now...it makes summery styles like this one so sweet (not to mention comfy and flattering too). By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative. Poly/cotton. Elastic waistband. Pockets. Dry clean. Import. Select stores. Item BD638.