Ganni

Smocked V-neck Poplin Blouse

$210.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

New Season GANNI smocked V-neck poplin blouse Known for their playful and optimistic approach to streetwear, GANNI's SS22 collection is completed with bold prints and eye-catching silhouettes. Crafted from crisp white cotton, this blouse is defined by its smocked bodice and V-neck that seamlessly complements with its puff three-quarter length sleeves. Highlights bright white cotton smocked panel V-neck three-quarter length puff sleeves rear tie fastening POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: This brand measures the impact of every item they produce and supplies a Carbon Neutral Certification with each purchase, which measures the environmental impact of production and shows that they've covered the cost of making the carbon footprint neutral. Composition Cotton 100% washing instructions Dry Clean Only Brand style ID: F6576 Wearing The model is 1.77 m wearing size 36 (EU)