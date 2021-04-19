United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Anthropologie
Smocked Sleep Maxi Dress
$98.00
At Anthropologie
Featuring a smocked bodice and striking contrast motifs, this maxi dress is a piece you'll reach for time and time again. Viscose Adjustable straps Smocked bodice Maxi silhouette Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 53.25" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Petite falls 49.25" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Plus falls 50.25" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle