Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Ganni

Smocked Silk Maxi Dress

$395.00
At Need Supply
Description Romantic long dress from GANNI. Allover windowpane check pattern. Smocked bodice with square neckline and voluminous long sleeves. Long smocked cuffs. Full skirt with straight hem. Ruffled trim. Lined. Ankle length. • Silk Blend • 70% cotton, 30% silk • Dry clean • Imported Product ID: W106636 Sizing Garment Measurements 12.5" chest 11.5" shoulder to shoulder 12.5" waist 52.5" front length Measurements taken from size DK 36. Model Measurements Model is in size DK 36. Model is 5'10" | 31" bust | 26" waist | 36" hips Fit Notes Standard fit. Sizing Notes Danish sizes listed. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
Featured in 1 story
20 Dresses For Your Next Travel Day
by Eliza Huber