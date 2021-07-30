Anthropologie

Smocked Ruffle Maxi Dress

Style No. 4130916210029; Color Code: 070 This season, take the scenic (and stylish) route via this flirty, feminine maxi dress. With a smocked bodice and ruffled touches, it’s sure to become a favorite for garden parties and backyard barbecues alike. Cotton; modal lining Ruffled detail Smocked bodice Side slant pockets Maxi silhouette Button front Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 52" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Petite falls 48" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Plus falls 54" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'11"