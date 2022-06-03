Torrid

Smocked Mini Dress – Challis Rainbow

$65.50

Buy Now Review It

At Torrid

When you buy the #TorridStrong label, know that you are giving back. In honor of Pride Month, 20% of net profits from this item goes to Torrid Foundation in support of GLAAD from May 23rd – June 30th. FIT Model is 5'10" wearing size 1. Measures 40" from shoulder (size 2). MATERIALS + CARE Challis woven fabric: Your favorite easy-but-polished fabric. Stretch level: Minimum. 100% rayon. Machine wash cold. Line dry. Imported. DETAILS Square neckline. Ruffle straps. Sleeveless Smocked bodice.