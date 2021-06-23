United States
Sunday In Brooklyn
Smocked Midi Dress
$148.00
At Anthropologie
Style No. 4130257230045; Color Code: 045 This sweetly smocked midi dress is perfect for a full day of fun - just add a pair of flats and dainty gold jewelry for a chic ensemble. Cotton, polyester Square neck Midi silhouette Pullover styling Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 44.75" from shoulder; hem hits at mid-calf Petite falls 42" from shoulder; hem hits at mid-calf Plus falls 50" from shoulder; hem hits at mid-calf Model Notes Model is 5'10"