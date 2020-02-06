Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
& Other Stories
Smocked Metallic Mini Ruffle Dress
$149.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Metallic mock neck mini dress with a fitted smocked bodice, ruffled mermaid silhouette and gathered multi-puff sleeves.
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Knotted Lurex Dress
$119.99
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
Milly
Scallop Sequins Rhea Dress
$345.00
$45.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
Pretty Little Thing
Plus Gold Button Blazer Dress
C$66.00
from
Pretty Little Thing
BUY
&
Gathered Halter Dress
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Miami Muse Mini Hand Cream
$8.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Cotton Blend Voluminous Midi Dress
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Floral Lace Triangle Soft Bra
$39.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Scalloped Floral Lace Satin Briefs
$19.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Dresses
ASOS CURVE
Curve Cord Frill Smock Dress
$60.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Anthropologie
Bias Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Mango
Knotted Lurex Dress
$119.99
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
H&M
Satin Dress
$54.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted