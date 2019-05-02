Peony

Smocked Floral-print Bandeau Bikini Top

£90.00

Peach and brown stretch-polyamide. Slips on. 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane; lining: 87% polyamide, 13% elastane. Hand wash. Designer colour: Melon. Lotion, sunscreen, oil and chlorine can cause discolouration of this item; this is not a manufacturing defect. Please follow care instructions to keep your swimwear in the best condition. Peony describes its sustainable swimwear as "good for your soul", and each piece is made from recycled stretch fabric crafted from fishing nets and other harmful nylons found in the ocean. This shirred bandeau bikini top has gummed trims to hold it in place and removable padding. The matching peach briefs are decorated with the same tiny brown blossoms.