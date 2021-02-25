Eloquii

Smocked Bodice Ruffle Day Dress

$99.95

A comfortable, yet stylish alternative to your sweats at home. Wear layered over a turtleneck for a seasonless look. Smocked bodice ruffle dress close fit bodice full skirt elastic with shoulder ruffle Flowy woven cotton yarn dye Midi length- hits below knee Model is 5'10" size 14 Length on model is 48". 100% Cotton Machine wash cold on a gentle cycle with like colors. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry and lay flat to dry. Do not iron. CN Item# 1227778