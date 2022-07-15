Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Melloday
Smock Print Sleeveless Maxi Dress
$38.99
$29.24
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
A printed maxi dress with a smocked bodice and ruffle trim provides a fun, feminine look.
Need a few alternatives?
Vince
Plumeria Blooms Long Sleeve Hammered Satin Dress
BUY
$149.96
$445.00
Nordstrom Rack
MAXSTUDIO
Floral Print Wrap Ruffle Dress
BUY
$44.99
$138.00
Nordstrom Rack
Leith
Ruched Sheath Dress
BUY
$34.97
$56.00
Nordstrom Rack
beachlunchlounge
Alina Stripe Linen & Cotton Shift Dress
BUY
$33.72
$68.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Melloday
Melloday
Smock Print Sleeveless Maxi Dress
BUY
$29.24
$38.99
Nordstrom Rack
Melloday
Long Sleeve Printed Maxi Dress
BUY
$49.97
Nordstrom Rack
Melloday
Soft Knit Topper Coat
BUY
$32.97
Nordstrom Rack
Melloday
Sleeveless Linen Belted Midi Shirtdress
BUY
$34.97
Nordstrom Rack
More from Dresses
Vince
Plumeria Blooms Long Sleeve Hammered Satin Dress
BUY
$149.96
$445.00
Nordstrom Rack
MAXSTUDIO
Floral Print Wrap Ruffle Dress
BUY
$44.99
$138.00
Nordstrom Rack
Leith
Ruched Sheath Dress
BUY
$34.97
$56.00
Nordstrom Rack
beachlunchlounge
Alina Stripe Linen & Cotton Shift Dress
BUY
$33.72
$68.00
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted