Kelly Clarkson Home

Smith Upholstered Panel Headboard

$419.00 $339.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Looking to add a little oomph to your bedroom decor? Try this upholstered panel headboard! It’s made from a blend of solid and engineered wood, and features a clean-lined rectangular shape. It’s covered in a removable, 100% cotton slipcover with a bold print that showcases flowers and birds for a fun touch. Underneath the slipcover, foam padding provides the perfect surface for you to settle against while you relax with a book or your tablet. This headboard mounts to a bed frame of your choice.