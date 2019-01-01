Search
Products fromShopClothingSweatshirts
Project Social T

Smith Oversized Hoodie

$88.00$35.20
At Project Social T
The Smith is an oversized hoodie lined with our softest fleece. The chic mineral washing and the banded cuffs and hem elevate the simplicity of this style.
Featured in 1 story
Boxing Day Deals Are Finally Here
by Eliza Huber