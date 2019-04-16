Smith & Cult

Smith & Cult Radio Silence Mascara, 0.5 Fl. Oz.

$28.00 $22.40

Buy Now Review It

Equipped with a unique silicone applicator to maximize volume and visibly thicken lashes - minus flakes, cakes or crumbles. Formula (of a micro-balanced blend of waxes of varied viscosity and intense black pigment) = lengthening + thickening + amping of surface shine. Brush is designed and engineered to deposit product on lashes with a smooth and even application. Devoid of carbon black, parabens and fragrance. Brand Story Smith & Cult represents the duality we all inhabit throughout our lives and our individual expressions of beauty, which reflect who we’ve been, are and aspire to become.